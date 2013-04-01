Two Hurt In Crash Near Salina

Kansas Highway Patrol photo

Two people from Abilene were hurt in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Salina early Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 45-year-old David Sims was driving a 2011 Ram 1500 pickup headed east. The truck left the road and struck a sign. It then struck a guard rail and came to rest on the south side of the road.

Sims and a passenger, 32-year-old Cindy Sims, were hurt. Both were transported to the hospital in Salina. Neither was buckled up.

A 10-year-old boy in the truck was not hurt. He was buckled up.

The crash happened during the noon hour on Tuesday, on Interstate 70 in Saline County 2.3 miles West of Solomon Road.