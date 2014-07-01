Two Families Are Real Winners in Charity Game

Since 2006, law enforcement officers, fire fighters and EMTs in Salina have come together every October to raise money for local families in need. No matter the final score, the real winners in a charity football they compete in are Salina families dealing with medical issues. This year’s Salina Guns vs Hoses charity flag football game was held at the Graves Family Sports Complex on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University on October 15th.

Two families were selected for the 2017 Guns vs Hoses charity flag football event.

Lainey is 6 months old and she was given a diagnosis of Double Inlet Left Ventricle, a rare, congenital heart disease. When she was born, Lainey spent over a month in the hospital. In August Lainey had her Glenn Shunt Surgery, the second of 3 heart surgeries. She will undergo her third surgery when she is 3-5 years of age.

In 2009, Brett, then 3 years old lost his dad, Heath, in a plane crash. Heath, a pilot for the Department of Natural Resources, was spotting forest fires when his plane went down. Brett, now 10 years old, has been diagnosed with bone cancer (Osteosarcoma) in his femur. Brett receives chemo every couple of weeks, and in between visits as issues arise. Brett had surgery in February to clean out and rebuild his femur.

Lainey, Brett and their families arrived in style in a stretch limo.

Former Salina PD Officer Kevin Reay’s wife Leah was honored at the beginning of the game. On January 22, 2017 Leah was struck and killed by an impaired driver.

Organizers had several activities and fundrasing events throughout the game. The game raised over $18,000 to split between the families.

The law enforcement Guns team is made up of Salina PD, Saline County SO and KHP. The fire depatment Hoses team is made up of Salina firefighters and EMTs.

A crowd of 500 people came out to watch the Hoses shut out the Guns. The final score was Hoses 12 – Guns 0.

For more information on how donations are helping to make a difference in the lives of so many in the community, the volunteer group invites you to visit their Salina Guns & Hoses Facebook page.

Story from Nicole Ascher

