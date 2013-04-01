Two ATVs Stolen

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a pair of ATVs from a storage site.

Police report a blue, 2004 Polaris 400 model and a blue, 2005 Polaris 500 model were stolen from the lot at EZ Storage, located at 520 W. North Street sometime between October 30 and November 14.

ATV owner Gregory Corum of Bellvue, Colorado told officers he buys and sells the vehicles for his company Just For Fun and had been storing the pair on the grounds.

Loss is listed at just under $6,000.