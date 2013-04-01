12 Most Wanted Arrests

The August list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been online for not quite two weeks, and half of them have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The August list went online Saturday, August 5th.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrests are Peyton Nieman and Ryan Shannon.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,600 criminals have been caught, and 364 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

