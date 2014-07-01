TV, Hi-Tech Gear Stolen

Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred in north Salina Wednesday.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 1:45pm and 8:45pm someone entered a home in the 300 block of N. Penn and stole a 46-inch Sansui TV, a DVD player, wireless router, plus numerous hand tools.

Police say a number of dress shirts were taken as well as a couple of laundry baskets and a package of toilet paper.

The owner told investigators he may have left his door unlocked when he left the house.

Loss is estimated at just under $2,000.