TV, English Bulldog Stolen

KSAL Staff - March 16, 2017 11:23 am

A couple returns to their motel room and discovers the door was left open by a burglar.

Salina Police report Bradley and Dawn Holmes left their room at the Airliner Motel around 1am Thursday and returned at about 3:30am to find the door open and numerous items gone including their English bulldog.

Police say the thief gained access to the room through a window and stole an Xbox 360 game console, Wii game system, 32-inch flat screen TV, assorted jewelry and clothes.

Loss is listed at $1,300.

