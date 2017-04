Salina Police are looking for a vehicle that was reported stolen on Monday.

Police say a black 1992 Chevy S-10 pickup was stolen from the area of 9th and Crawford.

The owner, Steven Cleveland of Bennington told officers that he had lent the truck to his grandson, who then left the vehicle on the street with a flat tire and the keys in it on April 14th.

The truck is valued at $2,000 and has Kansas plate: 966 JTZ.