Truck in Ottawa County Murder Still Sought

Authorities are still searching for a truck that is connected to a rural Ottawa County murder.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Friday, Aug. 11 or Saturday, Aug. 12 an unknown suspect or suspects killed Matthew Schoshke at his rural home near Tescott.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to 806 KS-18 Hwy after a 911 call reporting a deceased individual. When deputies arrived Schoshke was pronounced dead.

A 2006 silver Ford F150, with Kansas license plate 892DZO, was taken from the scene and is connected to this homicide.

The truck was last seen heading west on I-70 in Colorado.

The truck has an extended cab, silver front bumper guard, and black toolbox in the bed. The front tag reads “Eat Beef.”

The suspect in possession of this truck may be armed with a handgun or a long gun, and is considered dangerous. Do not approach.

If you saw this vehicle anytime Friday, Aug. 11 or after, or have any information about this crime, please call 1-800-KS-CRIME (1-800-572-7463)