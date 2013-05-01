Truck Engine Damaged by Thieves

Salina Police are looking for someone who removed an electronic control module from the engine on a semi.

Video surveillance from the 24/7 Travel Center at 2230 N.9th shows a dark colored 4-door sedan pull up to the 2003 Freightliner and leave about 20-minutes later.

Police say thieves cut the wires and stole the engine control module valued at $2,500 and caused $500 in damage to the truck owned by Bourbon Trucking in Jewell, Kansas.