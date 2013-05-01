ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 74 °F

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 76 °F | Lo: 56 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 69 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 59 °F 

Lo: 37 °F

Thursday

Hi: 65 °F 

Lo: 46 °F

Friday

Hi: 68 °F 

Lo: 49 °F

Saturday

Hi: 56 °F 

Lo: 41 °F

Hospice of Salina
For Women Only

Truck Engine Damaged by Thieves

KSAL Staff - April 24, 2017 11:36 am

Salina Police are looking for someone who removed an electronic control module from the engine on a semi.

Video surveillance from the 24/7 Travel Center at 2230 N.9th shows a dark colored 4-door sedan pull up to the 2003 Freightliner and leave about 20-minutes later.

Police say thieves cut the wires and stole the engine control module valued at $2,500 and caused $500 in damage to the truck owned by Bourbon Trucking in Jewell, Kansas.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 