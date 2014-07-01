Truck Crashes in Storm

photo by Tanner Colvin

Severe weather rolled through parts of Central Kansas Monday evening, dropping heavy rain and hail.

Severe storms impacted portions of Lincoln, Ottawa, Saline, and Dickinson counties. Hail up to the size of golf balls fell in some areas.

Along with the hail, the storms also dumped heavy rain.

After the storms initially rolled through the Salina area and weakened, they regained strength and dropped a large amount of hail, up to the size of quarters, in the south part of town.

The storms may also have contributed to a crash. As they were rolling through a semi jack-knifed and crashed on Interstate 70 near the junction with Interstate 135. The driver was not hurt.

