Troopers Helped 1,090 Motorists Over Holiday Weekend

KSAL Staff - May 30, 2017 2:48 pm

The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing data from its Memorial Day Weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017.

During that timeframe, the Patrol worked two fatal crashes, neither of which was alcohol-related.  The crashes occurred in Johnson and Hodgeman counties. See KHP Crashlog site for further details on these fatal crashes: www.accesskansas.org/ssrv-khp-crashlogs/index.do.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 reporting period was from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2016.

              2017        2016
Fatal Non-DUI Related Crashes 2 0
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 2 0
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 1
DUI Related Fatalities 0 1
DUI Arrests 24 25
Speed Citations 1,188 1,009
Speed Warnings 902 693
Safety Belt – Adult Citations 252 230
Safety Belt – Adult Warning 13 18
Safety Belt – Teen Citations 10 6
Safety Belt – Teen Warning 1 2
Child Restraint Citations 26 24
Child Restraint Warnings 5 6
Motorist Assists 1,090 1,079

 

