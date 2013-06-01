Troopers Helped 1,090 Motorists Over Holiday Weekend

The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing data from its Memorial Day Weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017.

During that timeframe, the Patrol worked two fatal crashes, neither of which was alcohol-related. The crashes occurred in Johnson and Hodgeman counties. See KHP Crashlog site for further details on these fatal crashes: www.accesskansas.org/ssrv-khp-crashlogs/index.do.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 reporting period was from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2016.

2017 2016