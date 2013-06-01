Troopers Helped 1,090 Motorists Over Holiday Weekend
KSAL Staff - May 30, 2017 2:48 pm
The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing data from its Memorial Day Weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017.
During that timeframe, the Patrol worked two fatal crashes, neither of which was alcohol-related. The crashes occurred in Johnson and Hodgeman counties. See KHP Crashlog site for further details on these fatal crashes: www.accesskansas.org/ssrv-khp-crashlogs/index.do.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 reporting period was from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2016.
|2017 2016
|Fatal Non-DUI Related Crashes
|2
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|2
|0
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|1
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|1
|DUI Arrests
|24
|25
|Speed Citations
|1,188
|1,009
|Speed Warnings
|902
|693
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|252
|230
|Safety Belt – Adult Warning
|13
|18
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|10
|6
|Safety Belt – Teen Warning
|1
|2
|Child Restraint Citations
|26
|24
|Child Restraint Warnings
|5
|6
|Motorist Assists
|1,090
|1,079