Troopers Among Three Hurt in Crash

social media photo shared by Jamie Hornbaker/Topeka

Authorities say two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and another person were injured in a three-vehicle accident on a freeway near Topeka.

The patrol says the troopers and an occupant of one of the other vehicles sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the accident Monday along Interstate 470.

The patrol says the troopers were outside of their cruiser and talking to occupants of a pickup truck they had stopped when their patrol car was hit from behind by a sport utility vehicle. That SUV then rolled, and the patrol car was pushed into the truck they had stopped.

Eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed as the patrol investigates the accident and clear away