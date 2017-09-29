Trojans Tame Lions In League Showdown

Southeast of Saline Senior Quarterback Hunter White accounted for six total touchdowns, five on the ground, as the Minneapolis Lions fell on the road tonight, 53-13.

Minneapolis was without starting quarterback Senior Trenton Brubaker for this contest. Sophomore Derek Freel got the start for the Lions. Freel was 5-13 throwing the football for 31 yards, while rushing for 69 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.

The Lions started the game with a fumble recovery on the first play from scrimmage. Minneapolis, however, would turn the ball over on that drive on a Freel fumble. Southeast would capitalize off the turnover with a 7-yard touchdown run from White to put the Trojans up 8-0 after the first quarter.

Both teams struggled to move the football early on, but the Trojans were able to take advantage of field position in the second quarter. After a Damon Douglas punt return brought the Trojans within the Minneapolis 30-yard line, White connected with senior wideout Grant Tillberg from 13-yards out to put Southeast up 16-0 with 8:59 left in the second quarter.

Turnovers were a problem for the Lions in this matchup. Minneapolis had four turnovers in this game, including three fumbles in the first half. The Trojans scored on each possession following the three fumbles. White would punch in two more rushing touchdowns in the first half, a 2-yard run and a 6-yard run. Junior Kyler Berry, also, rushed in a score from 18-yards, as Minneapolis trailed Southeast, 40-0, at the Half.

Senior Evan Keating led the way for Minneapolis tonight rushing for 69 yards on 15 carries. Keating scored his tenth touchdown of the season on the Lions’ opening drive of the second half, punching it in from 13-yards out to bring the score to 40-7 with 9:25 left in the third quarter.

White would score two more touchdowns on the ground in the second half for the Trojans. Freel scored from 1-yard out for Minneapolis as time expired.

Minneapolis rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Southeast of Saline had 299 of total offense, including 208 on the ground.

The Lions will be on the road next week as they face the Ellsworth Bearcats in league play.

By Skylar Nosker