Trio Rings up Charges on Stolen CC’s

Thieves rack up nearly $5,000 in credit card charges a short time after stealing the plastic from a Salina woman.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from Salina’s Wal-Mart after a man and two women used the victim’s Chase and Cabela’s credit cards to purchase $4,900 in gift cards, Apple iPads and various items.

The 54-year-old old woman from Emporia told officers the trio may have reached into her purse and taken her credit cards while she was shopping at Dillon’s on Planet Ave. Sunday afternoon.

An hour after her shopping trip ended she got a message from Chase that her card was being used at Wal-Mart.

Police describe the three as a white male and two Hispanic females, one in her late 40’s the other in her 20’s.