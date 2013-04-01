Trio Arrested after Car Stolen at Gunpoint

Salina Police arrested a man and two women after the trio pulled a gun on an acquaintance and stole his car on Monday afternoon.

Salina Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers responded to the area of Beverly and Crawford just before 1pm after David Martin called police to report his vehicle had been stolen.

Police say that Martin was a passenger in the 2005 Chevy Impala when the driver pointed a loaded .22 pistol at him and told Martin to exit the car.

A short time later officers located the car as it pulled into McDonald’s on East Diamond.

All three suspects were rounded up after a short foot chase.

Police say they found the loaded handgun on 33-year-old James Lorence during his arrest. He will face charges of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon along with a host of other charges that include aggravated robbery, kidnapping and theft.

Both women, Michelle Ausburn, 33 and Jamie Demott, 33 are also facing charges that could include robbery, kidnapping and theft.