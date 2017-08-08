Tri Rivers Fair Helicopter Rides Grounded

The Tri-Rivers Fair Board informed County Administrator Rita Deister last week that they would not be offering helicopter rides during this week’s fair, as they would be charged a $4,000 insurance premium increase to cover additional risks. Earlier, County Counselor Mike Montoya noted that the proposed agreement between DWTA Helicopters and the Fair Board did not define what additional receipts the board might receive from offering the rides.

Fair Board President Kim Norwood encouraged Commissioners to attend many events in the upcoming days—such as:

A free acapella “street side concert” Thursday, August 10 at Heritage Hall (adjacent to the Tony Pizza Events Center) from 6:00-8:00 PM.

Free root beer floats on Saturday, August 12 at 2:30 PM in the 4-H Building.

Two nights of rodeo at the Tri-Rivers Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday August 9-10, at 8:00 PM.

Two nights of demo-derby, at the stadium on Friday and Saturday, August 11-12, at 8:00 PM.

The Draft Horse Pull at Ag Hall on Saturday, August 12 at 7:00 PM.

More information can be found at org.

Commissioners are invited to attend the Tri-Rivers Fair Chamber Business “After Hours” event on Thursday, August 10, from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Tony’s Pizza Event’s Center Arena. They are asked to wear “cowboy clothes”.

Tri Rivers Fair