Travel and Tourism: Big Business in Salina

The annual Smoky Hill River Festival is big business for Salina travel and tourism.

This week, through Friday, is National Travel and Tourism week.

Established by a congressional resolution in 1983, this week of events serves to champion the power of the tourism industry across the country.

Travel and tourism professionals work throughout the week to promote and highlight contributions their travel markets and organizations make to the U.S. economy. The travel community marks the event in a number of creative ways, from staging local rallies and conducting media outreach to securing proclamations and resolutions from local governments.

Locally, KSAL Radio is helping to focus on travel and tourism in Central Kansas.

The industry is strong in Salina, powered by local and regional events, venues, and destinations. It is spurring development in Salina including new hotels and restaurants under construction.

All this week KSAL News will feature stories and guests on the radio and online, focusing on local travel and tourism.