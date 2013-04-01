Trailer Stolen in Smolan

A theft of a trailer was reported in Smolan, Kan. on May 9th.

John Noller, 50, of Smolan, told the Saline County Sheriff’s Office that his flat bed trailer had been taken sometime between May 7th at 8 A.M. and May 9th at 8 P.M.

Prior to the theft, the trailer was parked at the Anderson Machine building at 100 S. Main in Smolan.

Authorities say that the trailer is a “unique looking trailer” and is described as a four-foot-by-eight-foot trailer with dual axels, 10 inch wheels and has a homemade liftgate made out of an iron and mesh screen.

The floor of the trailer is expanded mesh and rusty.

The stolen trailer has no tail lights or tag and is valued at $1,500.