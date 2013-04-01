Trailer, Power Generator Stolen

Another trailer is reported stolen in the Salina area.

Police say sometime between 10pm Sunday and 3pm Monday, someone unhitched a 10-foot by 5-foot homemade trailer from the Umami Bowl truck and stole it from a lot behind Martinelli’s Little Italy Restaurant, 158 S. Santa Fe.

Owner Tony Dong told officers that a Predator 8750 watt power generator was on the trailer and was also taken.

Loss is estimated at $1,565.

Local law enforcement agencies have filed numerous reports during the past month regarding stolen trailers in Saline County.