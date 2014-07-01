ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 67 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 67 °F | Lo: 49 °F

Thursday

Hi: 82 °F 

Lo: 60 °F

Friday

Hi: 84 °F 

Lo: 61 °F

Saturday

Hi: 75 °F 

Lo: 56 °F

Sunday

Hi: 79 °F 

Lo: 55 °F

Monday

Hi: 81 °F 

Lo: 55 °F

Hospice of Salina
Paul McCartney

Trailer, Garden Items Stolen

KSAL Staff - May 24, 2017 11:20 am

Another pull trailer is reported stolen in Saline County.

Julia Morse contacted the Saline County Sheriff’s Office to report her 8-foot utility trailer was stolen off her lawn in the 8000 block of S. Holmes Road.

The trailer is valued at $1,200 and has Missouri plate: 01C7SH.

Morse also told deputies that a portable greenhouse and wheelbarrow were taken from her property southeast of Salina as well.

Local law enforcement agencies have filed numerous reports during the past three weeks regarding stolen trailers.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 