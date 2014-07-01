Trailer, Garden Items Stolen

KSAL Staff - May 24, 2017 11:20 am

Another pull trailer is reported stolen in Saline County.

Julia Morse contacted the Saline County Sheriff’s Office to report her 8-foot utility trailer was stolen off her lawn in the 8000 block of S. Holmes Road.

The trailer is valued at $1,200 and has Missouri plate: 01C7SH.

Morse also told deputies that a portable greenhouse and wheelbarrow were taken from her property southeast of Salina as well.

Local law enforcement agencies have filed numerous reports during the past three weeks regarding stolen trailers.