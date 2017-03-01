Tower Climber Hurt in Fall

A fall from a radio tower Wednesday morning sent a man to the hospital.

The accident happened at the former Rocking M Radio facility at 641 W. Cloud Street. In February, three radio stations that were located in the building moved into the Townsite Building at 131 N. Santa Fe in Downtown Salina.

Wednesday morning a crew was working to take down a section of a tower, which is located on the roof, when a climber fell. The climber, identified as Randy Smith, fell about 25 feet and landed on the roof.

The Salina Fire Department responded, and got Smith off the roof. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center, then transferred to a Wichita hospital to be treated for injuries that include several broken bones and a punctured lung.

The accident happened at around 9:30 Wednesday morning.