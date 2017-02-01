Hold the Line: Toto to Play Salina

Another legendary rock band is coming to Salina. Multi-Grammy Award winning Toto will make a stop at the the Stiefel Theatre as part of their Summer U.S. tour.

The core Toto members, Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro, and Joseph Williams will be joined by Lenny Castro, Shannon Forest, Shem von Schroeck , and Warren Ham.

With close to 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, Toto remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are the benchmark by which many artists base their sound and production, and they continue to transcend the standards set by the entire music community, being simply synonymous with musical credibility. Their repertoire continues to be current via high profile usage on broadcast television. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles to a career enjoy a multi-generational fan base.

Shows on the summer tour are billed as “An Evening With Toto”. The performances will feature repertoire for their latest studio album XIV, classic hits, and both band and fan favorites from their vast catalog in performances that will stage two hours of music. .

Toto’s tour will stop at the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, July 1st. Tickets go on sale at 10am, Friday March 10. Tickets start at $58.