Totes Full of Hope

A Salina area woman’s personal experience with a family member who battled, and overcame cancer, created a passion inside her to help others.

Amanda Otto started the Wellness Tote Project. Appearing on the KSAL Morning News, she said the project was created to help provide totes filled with hope, inspiration and encouragement to men and women undergoing cancer treatments.

Otto says “the warriors fighting the fight of their life is the total inspiration and motivation for this project.” She feels that no person should go through treatment alone and hope.

The idea is simple. She provides a tote full of items to cancer patients that they can use. She says that they are items, which she knows through personal experience, are needed. The totes contain things like a blanket, fuzzy socks, a journal, water, lotion, lip balm, seat belt covers, corn filled warming/cooling bags, hard candy, bottle of water, tooth brush, deck of cards, and anti-bacterial wipes.

The goal is to to let those fighting cancer know that someone is thinking about them and cheering them on through this journey.

While the totes are free for the cancer patients, they are not free for Otto. The Wellness Totes rely solely on donations, whether monetary or items to put in the totes.

Otto says that she never dreamed that the Wellness Tote Project would become so popular. So far, working out of her home, she has provided over 400 of the special totes. She can’t do it all alone, and credits volunteers who have helped her along the way.

If you are interested in donating or would like to contact Otto, please do so by email at wellnesstote@gmail.com.

Donations can also be dropped off or sent to 240 Berg Road, Salina, KS 67401.

Any donation is greatly appreciated, and will help Otto in her mission of spreading of inspiration and encouragement tote by tote.