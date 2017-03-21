Topeka Man Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Teen

A Topeka man was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports 30-year-old Reginald Eugene Newman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Monday that Newman admitted in his plea to taking a teenage girl in March 2015 from Topeka for the purpose of prostitution.

Beall said Newman and his wife Tiara rented two rooms at a Junction City hotel, using one of the rooms for commercial sex acts. A Fort Riley soldier paid $250 to have sex with the 17-year-old and Tiara Newman.

Reginald Newman is alleged to also have held a gun to the victim’s head if she didn’t participate in prostitution.

Tiara Newman was sentenced earlier this month to 34 months in federal prison.