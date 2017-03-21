ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 60 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 60 °F | Lo: 41 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 59 °F 

Lo: 48 °F

Thursday

Hi: 84 °F 

Lo: 61 °F

Friday

Hi: 73 °F 

Lo: 45 °F

Saturday

Hi: 63 °F 

Lo: 40 °F

Sunday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Rolling hills zoo
KSN

Topeka Man Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Teen

Associated Press - March 21, 2017 12:29 pm

A Topeka man was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports 30-year-old Reginald Eugene Newman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Monday that Newman admitted in his plea to taking a teenage girl in March 2015 from Topeka for the purpose of prostitution.

Beall said Newman and his wife Tiara rented two rooms at a Junction City hotel, using one of the rooms for commercial sex acts. A Fort Riley soldier paid $250 to have sex with the 17-year-old and Tiara Newman.

Reginald Newman is alleged to also have held a gun to the victim’s head if she didn’t participate in prostitution.

Tiara Newman was sentenced earlier this month to 34 months in federal prison.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brandy’s Pampered paws
 