Salina Police are investigating after multiple hand tools were taken from a pickup bed with a hardcover.

Police say owner Dustin Small told officers that sometime between February 18 and March 12, someone used a wire to break into the cab of his Ford F150, found the key to the bed’s Tonneau cover and stole a number of hand tools while the vehicle was parked in the 1200 block of North 10th.

Loss is listed at $1,500.