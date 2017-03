Thieves grab four tires and leave a car up on blocks at a Salina auto lot.

Police are investigating after someone stole a set of 16-inch chrome wheels and four Firestone tires off a 1999 Buick Regal on the lot at Hi-Co Motor Company located at 645 N. Santa Fe.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 6pm Friday and 8am Saturday.

Loss is listed at $1,200.