Tires Slashed

A truck’s tires were slashed while it was parked at a Salina apartment complex.

Police are looking for a suspect who punctured all four tires on a 1997 Ford F350 and also shattered the driver side window and scratched a derogatory phrase into the truck’s paint on the driver’s door.

The vandalism occurred at Chapel Ridge Apartments, 2363 Chapel Ridge sometime between 5pm Wednesday evening and 7am Thursday morning.

Damage is estimated at $1,300.

