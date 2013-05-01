ksal.com

Thursday Night Quakes Shake Kansas

KSAL Staff - September 8, 2017 5:14 am

A couple of earthquakes were felt across parts of Kansas late Thursday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.9 earthquake was centered in the area of Medford, Oklahoma. It struck just before 9:30 Thursday night, not far south of the Kansas border.

The tremor hit just hours after a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck near Wichita.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, or damages.

 

