Three Teens Running For Kansas Governor

Three teenagers are now in the running to be governor of Kansas.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Randleas of Wichita is the latest to throw his young hat into the ring. Two others, 16-year-old Jack Bergeson and 17-year-old Tyler Ruzich, have already announced their candidacies. The trio is running because they say there’s nothing in Kansas law that says they can’t.

Kansas has no law specifying the qualifications to run for governor. Each student will be able to enter the race by paying a $2,207 fee to file for himself and a lieutenant governor running mate. The fee drops to $670 if a candidate collects 5,000 petition signatures.

Including the three teens, nearly a dozen candidates are now in the race. The other candidates include:

Republicans:

Jim Barnett

Wink Hartman

Mark Hutton

Kris Kobach

Ed O’Malley

Democrats: