Three Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL Staff - February 6, 2017 8:51 am

Three people on the  latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The February list went online Saturday. Since then, three of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include Shawn Pigorsch, Victoria Starks, and Jesse Wray. They were wanted for crimes that include theft and drug crimes.

Those on the February list are wanted for crimes that include rape, stalking, aggravated battery, battery of a law enforcement officer, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, endangering a child, criminal restraint, burglary, theft, forgery, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,462 criminals have been caught, and 356 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Jesse Dean Wray – Felony Probation Violation Theft / Failure to Appear Driving While Suspended / Unlawful Veh Acts

 

Victoria Ilene Starks – Felony Forgery X2 / Theft by Deception

 

Shawn Rene Pigorsch – Paraphernalia / Misd Poss Marijuana / Misd Paraphernalia Para

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

