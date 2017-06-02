Three Most Wanted Arrests

Three people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The February list went online Saturday. Since then, three of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include Shawn Pigorsch, Victoria Starks, and Jesse Wray. They were wanted for crimes that include theft and drug crimes.

Those on the February list are wanted for crimes that include rape, stalking, aggravated battery, battery of a law enforcement officer, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, endangering a child, criminal restraint, burglary, theft, forgery, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,462 criminals have been caught, and 356 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

