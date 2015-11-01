Three Inducted Into Business Hall of Fame

The Salina Business Hall of Fame has three new members. Three prominent Salina businessmen were inducted during a luncheon on Monday.

The new hall of famers are:

Arthur M. Claflin, Businessman, Banker, Philanthropist (Pioneer Category, 1858-1925)

Dan Bolen, Businessman and Real Estate Developer (Historic Category, 1926-1975)

Tim Rogers, Executive Director, Salina Airport Authority (Contemporary Category 1976-present)

General Richard Myers, President of Kansas State University, was the featured speaker. He spoke about business in Salina, and the growth of K-State in the community. Among other things he spoke about the K-State Polytechnic Salina campus, and the “global aeronautic initiative.”

Of the three inductees, Rogers was the only one still living. Kansas Wesleyan University President Dr. Matt Thompson represented Claflin, while Bolen had family members including his son and grandson representing him.

Rogers, who has been the executive director of the Salina Airport Authority for over thirty-years, told KSAL News that is humbled and gratified to be honored by his peers. Rogers credits his success, and the success and growth of the airport industrial area to cooperation between multiple people, and agencies.

The Salina Business Hall of Fame was established by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce in 2005. Its purpose is to recognize and honor Salina business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the local community and called attention to the Free Enterprise system and its value to our country and citizens in shaping Salina’s way of life.

Each inductee is recognized with a commemorative plaque. In addition, plaques honoring each inductee will be permanently displayed at the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash.

Past inductees include: (Pioneer) Henry David Lee, Alexander Campbell, Oscar Seitz and Winfield Watson, Benjamin Aaron Litowich; William R. Geis, William A. Phillips, Thomas Watson Roach, Charles R. Underwood, Frank Hageman and Heerman H. Sudendorf (Historic) Ward A. Marshall, William Henry Graves, John J. Vanier, M.J. Kennedy, Milton Morrison, Charles W. Shaver, C. William “Bill” Exline, Murray Wilson, Ralph E. Reitz, S. Dean Evans, Sr., Whitley Austin, Ben Sellers, George L. Frisbie, Verla Nesbitt Joscelyn, Baalis Kyger Smootand Robert J. Laubengayer (Contemporary) Alfred P.G. Schwan, Charlie Walker, Roy Applequist, Lee Young, Paul E. Junk, Jack Vanier, James R. Allen, Richard E. Brown, Karl Stutterheim, Mike Berkley, Charles E. Stevens, Jr., Thomas Pestinger, and Sidney A. Reitz,.

