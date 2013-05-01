Threats Made with Ball Bat

A misunderstanding about the sale of a television leads to charges against a Salina man.

Police arrested 42-year-old Floyd James Charles Yeagley for aggravated assault and criminal trespass on Saturday after a disturbance in the 1400 block of S. 11th Street around 5pm.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that Yeagley believed his TV had been sold to a man without his consent.

He allegedly showed up at the man’s house with a baseball bat threatening to hurt the homeowner and demanding to have his television returned.

No one was injured.