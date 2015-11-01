Threats Made Toward Russell School

Tuesday morning, Russell County USD 407 administration and staff were made aware that an individual was allegedly making criminal threats against the school. Because of the nature of the threats, the suspect has been taken into custody by the Russell Police Department and detained in the Russell County Jail.

According to a press release from USD 407, school officials will be taking extra precautionary security measures while law enforcement agencies, including the Russell Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Russell County District Attorney, work to determine the validity and extent of the threats and what charges to file against this person.

At this time, there is not sufficient evidence to indicate the suspect actually intended to endanger district staff or students. However, USD 407 will work cooperatively with local law enforcement agencies and will remain vigilant in protecting students and staff at all times.

Story from David Elliott / KRSL Radio

