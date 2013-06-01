Threats Lead to Arrest of a Co-worker

A front porch disturbance at a Salina home leads to the arrest of a man found hiding on campus at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Police officers were called to a home at 512 E. Kirwin Thursday evening about 5:30pm after the residents were allegedly threatened by an acquaintance.

Police say 31-year-old Jason Duffy showed up at the home uninvited and intoxicated and was told to leave by Rodrigo Sanchez.

Duffy then broke a glass on the porch and threatened to kill Rodrigo and his wife before running away.

A short time later, police located Duffy hiding in a bathroom inside Kansas Wesleyan’s library and was taken into custody.

He could face charges that include criminal threat, causing terror and evacuation.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Duffy and Sanchez are both employed at the same company.