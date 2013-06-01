Third Suspect in Hotel Assault Arrested

A third arrest has been made in connection to an assault at a Salina Motel in August.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that 21-year-old Alecia Nash of Wichita was taken into custody in Wichita Thursday and transported to Salina to face charges that stem from an incident at the Red Carpet Inn, at 222 E. Diamond Drive on August 22.

Police say she and three others attacked 69-year-old Larry Long of Hays while he was in his room.

The four allegedly beat the man and stole his wallet, computer, phone and his 2000 Cadillac Seville.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Robert Roberts and 21-year-old Angel Adams in Wichita on September 6 after finding the two in the victim’s car.

All three are now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and theft.

Authorities are still searching for the fourth suspect in the case.

