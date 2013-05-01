Thieves Return for More

Burglars break into the same car on two consecutive days.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 9pm Friday and 1pm Saturday, someone pried open the passenger door on 2000 Mitsubishi that was parked in the 100 block of S. 5th .

Thieves destroyed the dash and stole the stereo, a tablet, laptop and five folding knives.

Owner, Ronnie Mills had to contact police again – after someone came back the next day and took an amp, speakers and about 30 music CD’s.

Total loss and damage across the two days is estimated at $1,250.

An eyewitness told officers they saw two white males who may be connected to the crime. One is described as in his 40’s with a shaved head, the other is in his 20’s with short dark hair.

They were driving a blue or gray, Mercury Grand Marquis.