Thief Racks up Stolen CC Purchases

Salina Police are looking for a suspect who broke into a car at the YMCA and then used stolen credit cards to make thousands of dollars in purchases in Salina and Lindsborg.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday afternoon the suspect smashed the glass on a 2017 BMW X5 and stole a 52-year-old woman’s purse.

She contacted police at 2pm – by 2:15pm her Visa card was being used at Salina’s Wal-Mart to purchase prepaid cards and other various items for a total of $1,800.

The suspect then used her Chase credit card to buy $865 in items and prepaid cards.

Next he drove to Lindsborg and purchased $1,500 in prepaid cards from the Dollar General Store.

Police are reviewing video from both stores as they search for the suspect described as a black male with a slight build, black hat and gray sweatshirt.

Police say the woman also lost her ID, reading glasses, medications, sunglasses which are valued at just over $2,000.

