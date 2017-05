A Salina man left the keys in his car and now Police are looking for a stolen 2003 Buick LeSabre.

Police Captain Paul Forrester reports that sometime between 9pm Sunday and 9:30amĀ Monday, someone found the keys that were tucked away in the vehicle’s console and drove away in the red, Buick owned by James Brown, 64 of 117 S. 3rd Street.

The car is valued at $2,000 and has Kansas license plate: 218 BKV.