“The Vietnam War” to Be Discussed Via Live-Streaming Video at Eisenhower Library

A live-streaming discussion about the making of “The Vietnam War” will be broadcast on Tuesday, October 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Visitors Center of the Eisenhower Presidential Library. The free program is open to the public.

Cokie Roberts will moderate the discussion from the National Archives in Washington, D.C., with directors Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, about their PBS documentary series, “The Vietnam War.” This program is in conjunction with the November 10 opening of the National Archives exhibit, “Remembering Vietnam.” It is presented in part by the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of L3 Technologies, Inc.

In an immersive narrative, Burns and Novick tell the epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never-before been told on film. “The Vietnam War” features testimony from nearly 100 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both sides.

—

Story by Samantha Kenner / Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum

