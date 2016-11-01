The Salina Restaurant Shuffle

As one Salina restaurant closes its doors and prepares to reopen in a new location, another is poised to move into the location that was vacated.

Earlier in April Pancho’s Mexican Food, which was located at 2300 Planet Avenue in Salina, closed its doors. At the time ownership indicated that it was looking to relocate. Earlier this week on social media the restaurant announced:

“Good afternoon guys, I’m happy to keep you guys in the loop about Panchos. The wait is almost over, our new location is 3029 riffel Dr. Salina,ks . The old Popeyes building. Re-opening date will be announced soon.

The vacated location at 2300 Planet avenue won’t be empty for long. QDOBA Mexican eats appears poised to take over the location. The company has erected a sign, making the announcement.

At QDOBA, guests are able to walk through the line and watch as their entrée is prepared, allowing all meals to be completely customized. Guests start by selecting an entrée they’d like to try, choosing from a number of popular options: Tacos, Burritos, Naked Burritos (sans tortilla), Taco Salads, Quesadillas, Nachos, Tortilla Soup and more. Guests then walk down the line selecting their toppings and fresh ingredients along the way like 100% vegetarian black or pinto beans, flavorful meats or veggies, five distinct salsas, hand smashed guacamole, and signature sauces.

More specific details about QDOBA’s plans were not immediately available.