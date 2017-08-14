The Last Hurrah of Summer

Scott Walker and Hannah Holt from Rocking M Media welcome listeners to the party.

A large crowd gathered Saturday for the final big swim of the summer at Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park.

Rocking M Media Salina radio stations Y 93.7, Fm 104.9, News Radio 1150 KSAL, 95.5 The Rock, The New Zoo 92.7, and Real Country 101.7 hosted a listener appreciation party at the venue, and gave away 500 free entry coupons.

The Saturday event was the last big event of the year at Kenwood Cove. After a normal day Sunday, hours at the water park will be drastically cut back during the week, Monday through Friday. Kenwood Cove will be open for evening water walking.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the season:

8/13 Normal Hours of Operation

8/14-8/17 Open 6pm to 8pm for Water Walking Only

8/19 Hours of Operation – 2pm – 7pm

8/20 Hours of Operation – 2pm – 6pm

8/21 Pooch Plunge – 5pm – 8pm

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge, on Monday, August 21st. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned. After closing Sunday August 20th, Kenwood Cove will open one final time Monday evening, August 21st, for a final year-end special event. A Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include:

* Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.

* Owners are limited to two dogs each.

* Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.

* Dogs need proof of vaccination.

* Female dogs in heat are not allowed.

* Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.

* Owners must clean up after their dogs.

* No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.