Teens Hurt in Rollover Crash

Todd Pittenger - May 9, 2017 5:15 am

A singe-vehicle rollover crash in rural Saline County sent a couple of teens to the hospital in Salina Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Trent Pennington was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, headed north on Simpson Road. When the SUV cam over a crest at Mentor Road Pennington lost control. The vehicle went off the east side of the road and rolled.

Pennington and a passenger, 15-year-old Olivia Pennington, were both hurt. They were transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

A second passenger, 15-year-old Jessica Henry, was not seriously hurt.

All three teens were buckled up.

The crash happened at 3:42 Monday afternoon, 4 miles southeast of Salina in 5100 block of South Simpson Road.

