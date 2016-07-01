Teen “Missing and in Danger”

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a runaway teen who they say is missing and in danger.

Lt. Mike Smith says that 14-year-old Samantha Alicia Rose Craddock is among three teenage girls who ran away from the St. Francis Community Services facility at 5097 W. Cloud Street at around 7:00 Monday night. Deputies quickly located two of the three, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.

Craddock was not located. She was last seen running from the facility south across a pasture. Deputies searched for her until about 10:30 Monday night. The search resumed Tuesday morning. Volunteers are searching on foot and on horseback.

Craddock is a white female, 5′ 5″ tall, 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a dark green shirt, dark gray sweats, a dark green zip up sweatshirt, and green shoes.

Smith adds that Craddock left without prescription medication that she takes on a daily basis.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500. Anyone who sees someone who they believe might be Craddock is asked to call 911.