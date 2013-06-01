Teen in Critical Condition Identified

Salina Police have released the name of the teenager who was hit by a car in a cross walk while on a scooter Friday.

Police say 13-year-old Ethen Lainer is listed in critical condition at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Police add that he was awake and speaking with medical staff.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident on Friday evening involving 19-year-old Gage Guebara of Salina who was the driver of the 2006 Chevy Aveo that struck the boy.

First Update:

A Salina teen who was hit by a car while crossing a south Salina street Friday evening was in critical condition in a Wichita hospital Saturday afternoon.

Salina Police Sgt. Brent Rupert told KSAL News that the teen was hit while crossing Schilling Road on a scooter Friday evening at 5:49.

According to Rupert, a 13-year-old boy and a younger female were crossing in a cross walk at Schilling Road and Royal Drive. As a stoplight at the intersection was turning red, two vehicles which were headed west stopped. One vehicle was in the driving lane, the other in the left turn lane. A third vehicle came from behind, went left of center from the left turn lane, and hit the boy as he was crossing.

Rupert said the teen was thrown through the air multiple feet, and badly injured. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center, then transferred to a Wichita Hospital in critical condition.

Rupert said Saturday afternoon that the accident was still under investigation, and that names were still not available to be released.

—

ORIGINAL: A child crossing a South Salina Street Friday evening was hit by a car.

Officials tell KSAL News that the child was crossing the street near Schilling Elementary School, in the area of Schilling Road and Royal Drive, shortly before 6:00.

The child was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Police had the area blocked off as first responders worked the scene.

More specific details, including the extent of injuries and name of the child were not immediately available.

