Teen Arrested Following Beating

A beating that left a teen with broken bones in his face prompted the arrest of another teen.

According to Salina Police, on February 23rd, an altercation involving two 17 year old boys at a home in east Salina left one of them with facial injuries.

The victim did not initially seek medical attention. Several days later, though, his mother took him to a doctor. The teen was diagnosed with several fractures in his face.

An investigation began when the mother then reported the beating to the school resource officer at Salina South High School.

Police ended up arresting 17-year-old Payton Webb in connection with the beating. He is alleged to have beaten the victim in the face using his fists.

Webb could a felony charge of aggravated battery.