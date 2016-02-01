Symphony Planning “Black & White” Gala

The Salina Symphony is planning a special fund-raising event. Celebrate the night in “Black & White” at the 9th annual Salina Symphony Gala, to be held Sat., Feb. 25, at the Salina Country Club.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktail hour and silent auction bidding. Dinner will follow at 7:00 p.m., followed by a live auction and concert.

The highlight of the evening will be the entertainment. Guest vocalists will perform well-loved music from black and white film and television. The soloists will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra comprised of Symphony musicians.

Tickets are $75 per person. Seating is limited, so make your reservations today at the Symphony Office or by calling 785-823-8309.

Proceeds will benefit the Symphony and Youth Education Program.