ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 28 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 33 °F | Lo: 26 °F

Sunday

Hi: 33 °F 

Lo: 28 °F

Monday

Hi: 43 °F 

Lo: 26 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 42 °F 

Lo: 26 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 53 °F 

Lo: 30 °F

Thursday

Hi: 56 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Hospice of Salina
KSN

Symphony Planning “Black & White” Gala

KSAL Staff - January 14, 2017 8:31 am

The Salina Symphony is planning a special fund-raising event.  Celebrate the night in “Black & White” at the 9th annual Salina Symphony Gala, to be held Sat., Feb. 25, at the Salina Country Club.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktail hour and silent auction bidding. Dinner will follow at 7:00 p.m., followed by a live auction and concert.

The highlight of the evening will be the entertainment. Guest vocalists will perform well-loved music from black and white film and television. The soloists will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra comprised of Symphony musicians.

Tickets are $75 per person. Seating is limited, so make your reservations today at the Symphony Office or by calling 785-823-8309.

Proceeds will benefit the Symphony and Youth Education Program.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 