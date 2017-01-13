Suspects arrested in central Kansas triple homicide

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says two suspects have been arrested in the October deaths of three people in central Kansas.

The KBI announced Friday that Mexican authorities arrested 35-year-old Jereme Lee Nelson and 31-year-old Myrta Rangel Thursday evening. They were returned to the U.S. and are held in the San Diego County Jail. An extradition hearing was scheduled later Friday.

The bodies of 33-year-old Travis Street and 37-year-old Angela May Graevs, both of Moundridge, and 52-year-old Richard Prouty of Newton, were found Oct. 30 outside a rural home south of Moundridge. An 18-month-old child was found unharmed.

Kansas and Harvey County authorities in November issued arrest warrants on capital murder charges for Nelson and Rangel.

The KBI have not said how the two suspects were connected to the deaths.