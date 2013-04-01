Suspected Skimmer Arrested

A police investigation leads to the arrest of a Salina man, suspected of skimming cash from a business inside the Central Mall.

25-year-old Adrian Mendez was taken into custody on Monday afternoon on a felony theft charge.

Police say an audit at Calendar Holdings revealed someone stole just over $1,000 from the company.

Authorities allege Mendez pocketed the money from the business during a time frame between December 12 and January 9.

Officers also found a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia on Mendez during his arrest.