Suspected Skimmer Arrested

KSAL Staff - January 10, 2017 11:08 am

Salina Police

A police investigation leads to the arrest of a Salina man, suspected of skimming cash from a business inside the Central Mall.

25-year-old Adrian Mendez was taken into custody on Monday afternoon on a felony theft charge.

Police say an audit at Calendar Holdings revealed someone stole just over $1,000 from the company.

Authorities allege Mendez pocketed the money from the business during a time frame between December 12 and January 9.

Officers also found a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia on Mendez during his arrest.

