Suspect Sought in Residential Theft

A house guest leaves a Salina home with over $4,000 worth of stolen items.

Police are looking for a known suspect who was staying as a guest in a home in the 300 block of E. Bond until Tuesday.

Homeowner Paul Caramico told officers the 18-year-old white male moved in about 3-days ago and left with multiple items including a couple of laptop computers, miscellaneous phone tools, SD cards, a Samsung smart phone, headphones and assorted clothes.

Loss is listed at $4,800.