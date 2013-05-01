ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 46 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 °F | Lo: 39 °F

Thursday

Hi: 76 °F 

Lo: 49 °F

Friday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 35 °F

Saturday

Hi: 67 °F 

Lo: 44 °F

Sunday

Hi: 83 °F 

Lo: 50 °F

Monday

Hi: 75 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Careers at SRHC
KSN

Suspect Sought in Residential Theft

KSAL Staff - March 15, 2017 10:50 am

A house guest leaves a Salina home with over $4,000 worth of stolen items.

Police are looking for a known suspect who was staying as a guest in a home in the 300 block of E. Bond until Tuesday.

Homeowner Paul Caramico told officers the 18-year-old white male moved in about 3-days ago and left with multiple items including a couple of laptop computers, miscellaneous phone tools, SD cards, a Samsung smart phone, headphones and assorted clothes.

Loss is listed at  $4,800.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brandy’s Pampered paws
 