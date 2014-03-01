Suspect Sifted Cash from Employer

A Salina man was jailed on multiple charges of theft from an auto parts store where he worked.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Andrew Guebara on Tuesday after an investigation revealed he had been taking money from the cash drawer at O’Reilley Auto Parts, 2154 Planet Avenue.

Police allege Guebara was grabbing an item off the store’s shelf, ringing up a refund for a nonexistent customer return – and pocketing the money.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between August 1 and September 27, he’s accused of making 43 fraudulent transactions and stealing nearly $3,000.

He now facing charges that could include felony theft, 43 counts of making false information and 43 counts of theft.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.